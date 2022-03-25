UrduPoint.com

US Citizens Will Remember Economic Hardships Caused By Anti-Russian Sanctions - Medvedev

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 25, 2022 | 01:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2022) US citizens will not forget the consequences of economic hardship and rocketing gasoline prices caused by Washington's attempts to influence Moscow, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev told Sputnik.

"It is easy for the Americans to flex, because they have different suppliers, they are isolated from Europe. Obviously, they are not so dependent on our supply. They abandoned our oil, although it caused well-known problems. And (US President Joe) Biden will be reminded about the price of a gasoline gallon, because Ukraine is miles away, but petroleum at a gas station somewhere in the middle of the US costs more than ever," Medvedev said.

Medvedev pointed out that  inflation in the US has increased to 10%, adding that the country's citizens will later blame their president for the economic issues caused by the attempts to influence Russia by imposing sanctions.

On March 8, Biden announced a US ban on Russian oil imports, saying that Washington's decision to ban imports "is not without cost" for the US.

