US 'close To Finalizing' Parts Of Trade Deal With China: USTR

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 26th October 2019 | 03:35 PM

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2019 ) :Washington and Beijing are making "headway" on key issues in their ongoing trade dispute and discussions will continue, the US Trade Representative's office said following a phone call between senior officials.

President Donald Trump heralded a major win in his offensive against China two weeks ago, saying the economic powers were close to concluding a "substantial phase one deal." However the details were, and remain, scarce and the two sides have not announced rollbacks of existing tariffs on hundreds of billions of Dollars in trade.

US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin spoke with China's Vice Premier Liu He Friday on "Phase One of the US-China trade agreement," the USTR announced.

"They made headway on specific issues and the two sides are close to finalizing some sections of the agreement," the statement said.

The Chinese Commerce Ministry said Saturday both sides agreed to "properly address each other's core concerns."

More Stories From Business

