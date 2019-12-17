UrduPoint.com
US Coast Guard Battles 2,000 Gallon Spill Of Diesel Oil In East Coast Waterway - Statement

Tue 17th December 2019 | 12:40 AM

US Coast Guard Battles 2,000 Gallon Spill of Diesel Oil in East Coast Waterway - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2019) Two sunken vessels in Great Egg Harbor in the state of New Jersey have spilled an estimated 2,000 gallons of diesel oil into an inlet separating two popular Atlantic tourist beaches including Atlantic City, the US Coast Guard said in a press release on Monday.

"Our pollution investigators are on-scene and overseeing commercial cleanup operations," Coast Guard Chief Petty Officer Christopher Brady said in the release. "Our goal is to ensure safe operations and to help mitigate environmental impacts resulting from the discharge."

A salvage plan is currently being drafted by the responsible party for approval by the US Coast Guard, the release said, adding that the cause of the incident is currently under investigation.

The estimated maximum potential for the discharge is an estimated 2,000 gallons of diesel with no reports of damage to wildlife thus far, the release said.

Fires on two vessels were reported early Monday morning before both vessels sank, according to the release.

Egg Harbor is an inlet that separates the eastern US beach resorts of Atlantic City and Ocean City in the state of New Jersey.

