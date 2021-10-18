UrduPoint.com

US Coast Guard Investigating Container Ship Suspected In California Oil Spill

Faizan Hashmi 28 minutes ago Mon 18th October 2021 | 03:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2021) The US Coast Guard says its representatives have boarded a ship that is suspected of causing a major pipeline oil spill off the coast of southern California.

"U.S. Coast Guard and National Transportation Safety board (NTSB) marine casualty investigators boarded the container ship MSC DANIT, Saturday, in the Port of Long Beach," the coast guard said in a statement.

According to the Saturday release, coast guard investigators have determined that Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) DANIT was involved in a January 25, 2021, anchor-dragging incident, which is believed to have resulted in oil pipeline damage.

"The anchor-dragging incident occurred in close proximity to a subsea pipeline, which was subsequently discovered to be the source of the Orange County oil spill on October 2, 2021," the US coast guard said.

The oil leak, first reported on October 1, caused the spilling of roughly 25,000 - 132,000 gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean off the coast of southern California near Los Angeles.

The US coast guard says the Orange County oil pipeline spill remains under investigation, as multiple scenarios are being considered.

