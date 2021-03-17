WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2021) The US Commerce Department announced on Wednesday that it served subpoenas against multiple Chinese technological companies in order to seek information for possible action against them.

"Today, the Department of Commerce served subpoenas on multiple Chinese companies that provide information and communications technology and services (ICTS) in the United States ... The actions taken today are an important step in investigating whether the transactions involving these companies meet the criteria set forth in the Executive Order [13873]," the department said in a statement.

US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo described issuing subpoenas as "an important step in collecting information that will allow us to make a determination for possible action that best protects the security of American companies, American workers, and US national security."

"We hope to work cooperatively with these companies and conclude a thorough review," she said.

Raimondo claimed that the unrestricted use of untrusted ICTS poses a national security risk and accused China of engaging in "conduct that blunts our technological edge and threatens our alliances."