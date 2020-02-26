US Commerce Secretary calls on Energy Minister, Petroleum SAPM

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :US Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross Wednesday called on Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Petroleum Nadeem Babar and discussed ways and means to foster bilateral trade links.

Secretaries of Power and Petroleum Division also attended the meeting, a Petroleum Division press release said.

Wilbur Ross was leading a US Trade delegation to Pakistan that focused on methods to elevate trade and commercial ties between Pakistan and the United States.

During the meeting, Omar Ayub gave an overview of Pakistan's Energy sector and the government efforts in reforming this sector. "These efforts are being personally overseen by Prime Minister of Pakistan himself." The minister called for greater US investment in Energy sector including in the areas like power generation, transmission and distribution, Artificial Intelligence, Renewable Energy, Hydel Energy and training opportunities.He reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to cleaner fuels and green energy.

Omar Ayub also said that Pakistan's Energy Mix would be diversified by injecting more hydel and renewable sources in the national grid, foreseeing the share to increase by 52 percent by 2025 and 63 percent by 2030.

SAPM Nadeem Babar informed the visiting delegation on key actions taken to improve ease of doing business in Pakistan.

He also shared that how more US investments could be incremental in improving the business relations between the US and Pakistan.

He welcoming the re-entry of ExxonMobil to the Pakistani market, terming it a 'favourable development' that could bring more companies there.

Nadeem Babar commented that Pakistan offered exciting opportunities in infrastructure development, exploration and production sectors too.

Wilbur Ross said his visit to Pakistan was part of the US government's desire to increase trade links with Pakistan.

He was of the view that such links between both the counties would not only enhance trade but also encourage further expansion of ties in all fields.

The two sides agreed to step up cooperation in the energy sector.