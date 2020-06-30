UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Commercial Oil Inventories Reach All Time High Of 541Mln Barrels - Energy Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 12:10 AM

US Commercial Oil Inventories Reach All Time High of 541Mln Barrels - Energy Dept.

US crude oil inventories rose 5 million barrels in June, setting a new record amid depressed demand for energy during the novel coronavirus crisis, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in a report on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2020) US crude oil inventories rose 5 million barrels in June, setting a new record amid depressed demand for energy during the novel coronavirus crisis, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in a report on Monday.

"Recent declines in demand for petroleum products have led commercial crude oil inventories in the United States to reach an all-time high of 541 million barrels as of the week ending June 19, which is 5 million barrels more than the previous record set in late March 2017," the report said.

The estimate excludes 654 million barrels held in the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve, the report also said.

US net commercial crude oil inventories were at 62 percent of total available storage capacity, most of which is held on the Gulf of Mexico cost where most of the nation's refining capacity is located, the report added.

Demand for oil has plummeted as the United States and other nations restrict business activity in an attempt to contain the pandemic that has infected more than 10 million people globally, with more than a quarter of reported cases in the United States, according data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business Oil United States Mexico March June 2017 (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ajman government offices to resume work with 75 pe ..

13 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Zayed praises support of UAE’s leader ..

2 hours ago

UAE technical updates to increase efficiency of sc ..

2 hours ago

UAE residents must undergo COVID19 screening at le ..

2 hours ago

UAE hosts 10th Biannual IORA Committee of Senior O ..

3 hours ago

WHO to Send Team to China Next Week for Probe Into ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.