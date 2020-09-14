US Companies Able to Assist Qatar in Construction of LNG Projects - Commerce Secretary

US energy companies are well-positioned to provide services to Qatar in the construction of liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects, US Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross said on Monday

"The energy sector continues to present excellent opportunities for US companies," Ross said.

"US companies are well-positioned to provide technical expertise, equipment, and construction services to your major LNG projects."

Ross pointed out the North Field expansion project that is set to increase Qatar's LNG production capacity by 64 percent by 2027 from 77 million tons per year to 126 million.

Ross was speaking at a third annual US-Qatar Strategic Dialogue held in Washington, during which the sides are scheduled to discuss health security, military cooperation, civil aviation, investment and international development, among other issues.