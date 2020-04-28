US Companies Begin Storing Oil in Strategic Petroleum Reserves - Reports

US oil producers have begun to store their surplus oil in the country's Strategic Petroleum Reserves (SPR) after the unprecedented glut saw storage space begin to run out, Bloomberg reported, citing an official

According to the agency's source, 1.1 million barrels of oil have been delivered to the nation's SPR facilities this month from about 23 million barrels of storage space rented out to companies by the US Energy Department.

The Energy Department has agreed to continue taking in oil deliveries through May and June for storage of more than a year at a percentage as part of a plan to drain the market of excess US crude oil.

Oil producers, particularly in the United States, have been hard hit by plunging global demand and nosediving prices as the coronavirus pandemic has grounded airlines and halted other forms of travel and industrial activity.

Earlier this month, the price of futures for May delivery of West Texas Intermediate (WTI), the benchmark US crude index, fell into negative territory for the first time in history, reaching as low as minus 37.63 a barrel.