US Companies in Ukraine Have Contingency Plans - Business Council

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) American companies in Ukraine have contingency plans and are waiting for more specific actions from the West as Russia begins a military operation, US-Ukraine business Council (USUBC) President and CEO Morgan Williams told Sputnik on Thursday.

"All businesses have contingency/crisis plans. We have seen some of those. We know those were to be further implemented from what has already been done," Williams said.

Some US companies have decided to suspend operations in areas near the borders of Russia and Belarus, top non-Ukrainian personnel have left the country, and some Ukrainian employees have been moved to the country's western regions, he added.

Williams noted that USUBC would like to see more concrete action from the US and the EU.

On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed decrees recognizing the independence of the republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. Under new treaties, Moscow pledged to ensure the security of the two Russian-speaking republics. On Thursday, Putin declared the start of a military operation after the two republics asked for help in countering aggression from Ukrainian forces.

The move has elicited condemnation from Western leaders and the start of still more sanctions.

The Russian Defense Ministry says that Ukrainian civilians are not in danger, with the operation targeting military infrastructure only.