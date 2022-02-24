UrduPoint.com

US Companies In Ukraine Have Contingency Plans - Business Council

Muhammad Irfan Published February 24, 2022 | 09:50 PM

US Companies in Ukraine Have Contingency Plans - Business Council

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) American companies in Ukraine have contingency plans and are waiting for more specific actions from the West as Russia begins a military operation, US-Ukraine business Council (USUBC) President and CEO Morgan Williams told Sputnik on Thursday.

"All businesses have contingency/crisis plans. We have seen some of those. We know those were to be further implemented from what has already been done," Williams said.

Some US companies have decided to suspend operations in areas near the borders of Russia and Belarus, top non-Ukrainian personnel have left the country, and some Ukrainian employees have been moved to the country's western regions, he added.

Williams noted that USUBC would like to see more concrete action from the US and the EU.

On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed decrees recognizing the independence of the republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. Under new treaties, Moscow pledged to ensure the security of the two Russian-speaking republics. On Thursday, Putin declared the start of a military operation after the two republics asked for help in countering aggression from Ukrainian forces.

The move has elicited condemnation from Western leaders and the start of still more sanctions.

The Russian Defense Ministry says that Ukrainian civilians are not in danger, with the operation targeting military infrastructure only.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business Ukraine Condemnation Moscow Russia Vladimir Putin Luhansk Donetsk Independence Belarus All From Top

Recent Stories

PM Imran meets Russian President Putin

PM Imran meets Russian President Putin

2 hours ago
 Security forces kill six terrorists in North Wazir ..

Security forces kill six terrorists in North Waziristan

2 hours ago
 PSL 7 Play-off 2 (Eliminator I) Peshawar Zalmi Vs. ..

PSL 7 Play-off 2 (Eliminator I) Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, ..

4 hours ago
 foodpanda collaborates with Climate Change Ministr ..

Foodpanda collaborates with Climate Change Ministry to launch first e-bikes for ..

4 hours ago
 Omicron variant of COVID-19 accounts for more deat ..

Omicron variant of COVID-19 accounts for more deaths than Delta surge across U.S ..

5 hours ago
 NATO calls virtual summit on Russian invasion of U ..

NATO calls virtual summit on Russian invasion of Ukraine

5 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>