US Companies To Be Allowed To Sell Equipment To China's Huawei - Trump

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 29th June 2019 | 03:07 PM

US Companies to Be Allowed to Sell Equipment to China's Huawei - Trump

US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that he would allow US companies to sell their equipment to Chinese tech giant Huawei if this did not threaten the US national security

OSAKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2019) US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that he would allow US companies to sell their equipment to Chinese tech giant Huawei if this did not threaten the US national security, adding that the United States and China were discussing the possibility for the US Department of Commerce to abandon its ban on the company.

The Trump administration banned Huawei in May from importing the US hardware amid a long-ongoing trade dispute between the two countries.

"US companies can sell their equipment to Huawei ... I'm talking about equipment where there's no great national emergency problem with it," Trump said at a press conference at G20 summit in Japan's Osaka.

When asked if this meant that the Chinese company would be removed from the US Department of Commerce's "blacklist", Trump said that Washington and Beijing were discussing it.

