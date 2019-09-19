US companies urged to explore investment opportunities in Pakistan

(@FahadShabbir)

Minister for Privatization, Mohammed mian Soomro has urged upon the reputed US companies to explore the new investment-friendly business environment in Pakistan for lucrative investments in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2019 ) :Minister for Privatization, Mohammed mian Soomro has urged upon the reputed US companies to explore the new investment-friendly business environment in Pakistan for lucrative investments in the country.

The minister, who is currently visiting United States, held meetings with some of the most reputable US companies interested to invest in Pakistan, according to press statement received here Thursday.

During his meeting with the board members of Tishman Speyer, a company that manages properties worth US$70 billion around the world, the Minister of said that Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf led government had been facilitating foreign investments through a one-window transparent operation.

The minister also met Kaiwen Lin, Chief Executive Officer AAK Group in US and urged him to visit Pakistan with assurance of his full cooperation in exploring investment opportunities in housing sector.

The company had recently invested $2.5 Billion in low-cost housing sector in Ghana, the statement said adding a delegation from the company had also recently visited Pakistan to explore investment opportunities.

"This is a new era in our economic history where facilitation of businessmen is a priority," the minister asserted and elaborated that Pakistan offered opportunities based on economic reforms being introduced by the PTI lead government to put the economy on the right track swiftly.

The minister said that a one-window operation facility was being set up at the Prime Minister Secretariat for foreign businessmen to ensure smooth process for trade and investment facilitation.

He mentioned that the government had also special focus on agriculture sector, which also offers investment opportunities.

According to the statement, the minister during his visit, is scheduled to meet some of the most reputable US companies interested to invest in Pakistan and had meeting with Gary Barnett President of Extell Development Company, the builders of the tallest residential building of the world.

The companies that met the minister so far have expressed their keen interest to invest in Pakistan and agreed to participate in the process of privatization, it added.