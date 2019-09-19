UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Companies Urged To Explore Investment Opportunities In Pakistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 19th September 2019 | 02:10 PM

US companies urged to explore investment opportunities in Pakistan

Minister for Privatization, Mohammed mian Soomro has urged upon the reputed US companies to explore the new investment-friendly business environment in Pakistan for lucrative investments in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2019 ) :Minister for Privatization, Mohammed mian Soomro has urged upon the reputed US companies to explore the new investment-friendly business environment in Pakistan for lucrative investments in the country.

The minister, who is currently visiting United States, held meetings with some of the most reputable US companies interested to invest in Pakistan, according to press statement received here Thursday.

During his meeting with the board members of Tishman Speyer, a company that manages properties worth US$70 billion around the world, the Minister of said that Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf led government had been facilitating foreign investments through a one-window transparent operation.

The minister also met Kaiwen Lin, Chief Executive Officer AAK Group in US and urged him to visit Pakistan with assurance of his full cooperation in exploring investment opportunities in housing sector.

The company had recently invested $2.5 Billion in low-cost housing sector in Ghana, the statement said adding a delegation from the company had also recently visited Pakistan to explore investment opportunities.

"This is a new era in our economic history where facilitation of businessmen is a priority," the minister asserted and elaborated that Pakistan offered opportunities based on economic reforms being introduced by the PTI lead government to put the economy on the right track swiftly.

The minister said that a one-window operation facility was being set up at the Prime Minister Secretariat for foreign businessmen to ensure smooth process for trade and investment facilitation.

He mentioned that the government had also special focus on agriculture sector, which also offers investment opportunities.

According to the statement, the minister during his visit, is scheduled to meet some of the most reputable US companies interested to invest in Pakistan and had meeting with Gary Barnett President of Extell Development Company, the builders of the tallest residential building of the world.

The companies that met the minister so far have expressed their keen interest to invest in Pakistan and agreed to participate in the process of privatization, it added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister World Business Agriculture Company Visit Lead Gary United States Ghana From Government Billion Housing

Recent Stories

Chief Of The Naval Staff Confers Medals To Outstan ..

10 minutes ago

Shahid Afridi praises Indian skipper Virat Kohli, ..

4 minutes ago

Russia to Keep Oil Price Forecast for Budget Plan ..

4 minutes ago

PSG thrash Real in Champions League opener as Man ..

4 minutes ago

PSL, PCB funds embezzled during Najam Sethi's tenu ..

8 minutes ago

Farhan Saeed Slams Bollywood Musician Salim Mercha ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.