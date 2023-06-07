UrduPoint.com

US Companies Vow To Invest $17.4Bln In UK Economy - London

Umer Jamshaid Published June 07, 2023 | 06:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2023) US companies have made commitments to invest over 14 billion Pounds ($17.4 billion) in the UK economy, with the funds expected to create thousands of additional jobs in the country and strengthen bilateral economic relations, the UK government said on Wednesday.

"£14 billion in major new investments by US companies create thousands of UK jobs and enhance an investment relationship now worth more than £1 trillion," the UK government said in a statement.

The funds will be invested in various projects, including the construction of a hydrogen production plant in the British city of Hull, and a new Mars factory in London, the statement read.

US companies BlackRock and Blackstone will make the largest contributions, of 9 and 2.4 billion pounds respectively.

The announcement came amid UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's two-day visit to the United States, which started on Wednesday. On Thursday, the UK prime minister will meet with US President Joe Biden. The leaders are going to discuss support for Ukraine and UK Defense Minister Ben Wallace's candidacy for the post of NATO secretary general.

In May, Sunak said that Japanese enterprises were also going to invest almost 18 billion pounds in the United Kingdom.

