US Companies Want to Work in Russia, But Forced to Leave Market - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin said that companies from the United States are willing to work in Russia but the access to the Russian market is deliberately obstructed from overseas.

"There are issues where we really can effectively work.

By the way, there is mutual interest in the sphere of the economy. Many US companies want to work with us. They are pulled out by the ears from our market; they give way to competitors. Is this really good for the US economy?," Putin said in an interview broadcast by the Smotrim.ru media outlet.

Putin and US President Joe Biden will hold a meeting in Geneva on June 16.