WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2021) The United States will raise its concerns over China's alleged non-market, anti-competitive practices as the two countries are moving forward with enforcement of the Phase One trade deal, the Office of the US Trade Representative said on Monday ahead of an anticipated meeting between the two country's trade czars.

"Even as we work to enforce the terms of Phase One, we will raise our broader concerns with Beijing's non-market policies and practices like abuse of state-owned enterprises, anti-competitive behavior and subsidies, the theft of American intellectual property directly and in coordination with our allies and partners. The President will use all of the tools at his disposal to create reciprocity and a level playing field for US workers," the office said in a press release.