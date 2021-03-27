(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2021) The United States condemns China's social media campaign against US and other foreign companies who decided to avoid using certain products made is Xinjiang province over human rights violations there, US State Department spokesperson Jalina Porter said during a press briefing on Friday.

"We commend and stand with companies that adhere to US laws and ensure that products we are consuming are not made with forced labor," Porter told reporters.

The spokesperson said the US government urges all businesses to respect human rights in line with international law.

On Thursday, Facebook announced action against a group of hackers in China who were targeting dissidents, mostly ethnic Uyghurs from Xinjiang.

The hackers set up malicious websites that used look-alike domains for popular Uyghur and Turkish news sites or compromised legitimate websites frequently visited by their targets.

Facebook said it found that the Chinese firms Beijing Best United Technology Co., Ltd. and Dalian 9Rush Technology Co., Ltd. are behind some of the malware used by the hackers.