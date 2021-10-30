US Confirmed Market Status of Russian Economy - Russian Economic Development Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2021) The US Department of Commerce has confirmed the market status of the Russian economy for US anti-dumping procedures, the Russian Economic Development Ministry said on Friday.

In August, the US Department of Commerce announced that it had launched an investigation into the Russian economy for its possible inconsistency with market status. In an explanation to the document, it said that the investigation had been initiated in the course of an anti-dumping analysis of the supply of ammonium nitrate from Russia.

"The US Department of Commerce published a memorandum on October 29, 2021, which confirmed the absence of sufficient grounds to revoke the status of Russia as a country with a market economy for the purposes of anti-dumping procedures," the ministry said.

The Russian ministry notes that the US decision implied that Washington would not return to the dumping calculation methods that were applied to exporters from the Soviet Union and Russia before its accession to the World Trade Organization.

"The decision was made based on the results of an analysis carried out by the US Department of Commerce on the basis of a statement filed on June 30, 2021, by US producers of the urea-ammonia mixture. During this procedure, the US Department of Commerce reviewed the comments of stakeholders and held public hearings. The Russian Economic Development Ministry, as well as Russian exporters and other interested parties took part in all stages of the procedure," the ministry said.