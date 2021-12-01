US Confiscated $2.3 Mln in Cryptocurrency Obtained in Cyberattacks - Court Papers

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2021) A Federal Bureau of Investigation summer operation seized some $2.3 million in cryptocurrency stolen in several cyberattacks, which are believed to have been carried out by a Russia-based hacker, court papers showed.

"The United States of America files this verified complaint in rem against 39.89138522 Bitcoin Seized From Exodus Wallet ('the Defendant Property') that is now located and in the custody and management of the Federal Bureau of Investigation ('FBI') Dallas Division, One Justice Way, Dallas Texas," the Complaint for Forfeiture read.

According to the document, the cryptocurrency account in question, or the wallet, is linked to a series of cyberattacks carried out by an individual named Aleksandr Sikerin, whose last residence was recorded in St. Petersburg. He is believed to be an affiliate of Russia-based ransomware group REvil, whose ransom payments allegedly were in the wallet, seized on August 3.

The complaint stated that REvil was behind multiple cyberattacks in the US and other parts of the world which amounted to more than $200 million from 2019-2021. In early November, the US authorities charged two other alleged affiliates of the cybercriminal group, Russian citizen Yevgeniy Polyanin and Ukrainian national Yarolsav Vasinskyi,� with ransomware attacks against the United States.

While Vasinskyi, who is under US arrest warrant, is awaiting extradition in Poland, Polyanin has been declared wanted by the FBI, which assumed his current location to be in Russia's Barnaul city. Last month, Washington announced a reward of up to $10 million of information about any REvil leaders, and $5 million for information about individuals planning to commit attacks on behalf of the group.�