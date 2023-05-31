UrduPoint.com

US Congressman Massie Says New Senate Debt Deal, Bigger Fight Over Appropriations Possible

Umer Jamshaid Published May 31, 2023 | 08:27 PM

S Congressman Thomas Massie said on Wednesday that he expects Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell to create a nearly clean debt ceiling increase in the event the current deal under consideration by the House fails

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2023) US Congressman Thomas Massie said on Wednesday that he expects Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell to create a nearly clean debt ceiling increase in the event the current deal under consideration by the House fails.

"I think what happens next is McConnell and Schumer... create another pair of negotiators. They've done this before, and those two guys have great latitude. They'll pump out something that's darn near a clean debt limit increase," Massie said during an interview with radio host Glenn Beck, when asked about the potential for the deal to fail in the House.

Enough Republican members of the House would join Democrats to pass the revised deal, Massie said.

Massie compared the ongoing debt ceiling debate to a "scrimmage" and future fights on appropriations bills to the "Super Bowl," adding that Republicans intend to develop the spending legislation in a thorough amendment process.

On Tuesday evening, Massie voted in favor of advancing a deal negotiated between US President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, dubbed the Fiscal Responsibility Act, through the House Rules committee.

The panel could have blocked the bill had he voted no, Massie said. However, the Rules Committee is not intended for ideological actions, the lawmaker said.

Massie's vote in favor of the deal diverged from other Republican members of the panel, including Congressman Chip Roy, who spoke in opposition to the bill on Tuesday alongside House Freedom Caucus colleagues.

The Biden-McCarthy deal, characterized by the president as a "compromise" in which neither side gets everything they want, has drawn criticism from both parties.

The House is set to vote on the legislation later on Wednesday, after which the Senate would immediately begin consideration of the bill. The United States could default on its financial obligations as soon as June 5 if an agreement to raise the debt ceiling is not finalized, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned earlier this month.

