US Considering Extra Sanctions to Prevent Venezuelan Oil Export to Cuba - Bolton

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 17th June 2019 | 07:11 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2019) The United States is mulling over additional measures to prevent deliveries of Venezuelan oil to Cuba to put pressure on the island nation over its support for Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, US National Security Adviser John Bolton said Monday.

"There are additional designations of individuals in Venezuela and Cuba. We're going to do more to prevent the transfer of oil from Venezuela to Cuba. Obviously, every time we put sanctions in place, the Maduro regime tries to evade them, so we're looking at new ways to prevent that," Bolton said in an interview with the Washington Free Beacon news outlet.

Bolton said that Cuba was receiving oil from Venezuela at below global market prices in exchange for its military presence in the country.

The official added that the United States was interested in forcing Cuba's military out of the Bolivarian Republic in order to pressure Maduro to resign.

The US administration strengthened sanctions against Cuba in early June to put pressure on Cuba as part of its campaign to oust Maduro and replace him with Juan Guaido, who proclaimed himself Venezuela's interim leader in January.

Maduro has called Guaido a puppet of the United States and accused Washington of orchestrating a coup to force a government change in Venezuela and claim the country's resources.

