UrduPoint.com

US Considering Rebate Card, Direct Payment To Ease Impact Of Rising Energy Costs - Pelosi

Sumaira FH Published March 31, 2022 | 09:31 PM



The United States is considering offering Americans a rebate card or the possibility of a direct payment in order to offset the impact of the rising prices of gas as well as other energy products, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2022) The United States is considering offering Americans a rebate card or the possibility of a direct payment in order to offset the impact of the rising prices of gas as well as other energy products, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday.

"If you're going to have to pay for it and you don't want it to come out of the (highway) trust fund, (there) could be a rebate card or a direct payment, and those are the things that are being considered," Pelosi said during a press conference.

On Thursday, the White House announced it would impose fees on inactive US oil wells in an attempt to address the rising fuel prices caused by a supply crunch. The White House also announced that the Biden administration will release a record 1 million barrels of oil a day from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve over the next six months.

Biden is expected to deliver remarks later on Thursday about his administration's ongoing efforts to lower gas prices at the pump, according to the White House schedule.

