US Considers Issuing Coronavirus 'War Bonds' For Fighting Pandemic -Trump Adviser Kudlow

Muhammad Irfan 9 seconds ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 10:10 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2020) The Trump administration is considering plans to issue a coronavirus bond to help the US economy in its "war" against the COVID-19 pandemic, White House Economic Adviser Larry Kudlow told US media on Monday.

"As far I'm concerned, I think it's a great idea," Kudlow said in an interview with CNBC when asked about the possibility of the government issuing an $8-trillion, 30-year COVID-bond with a coupon rate of 1.5 percent. "Obviously. I'll talk to our colleagues about this on whatever the maturity and the exact rate would be.

This is a time it seems to me to sell bonds in order to raise money for the war effort, in this case the pandemic ... to keep families and individuals and business afloat. I am all for it."

The Trump administration has so far rolled out a $2 trillion stimulus package to help the US economy in its fight against the COVID-19.

Most analysts expect the United States to slip into a recession this year amid hundreds of thousands of job losses reported so far as a direct result of the virus, which has shuttered non-essential businesses in the country for about a month now.

