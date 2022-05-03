UrduPoint.com

US Considers Reducing Tariffs, All Other Tools to Fight Runaway Inflation - Trade Rep.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2022) The Biden administration is considering lowering the existing trade tariffs amid all other available tools to fight the galloping inflation in the United States, US Trade Representative Katherine Tai said during an event organized by the Milken Institute.

"We need to be looking at our economic policy tools across the board. You want to look at tariffs? Sure, let's look at tariffs, but also let's look at monetary policy, fiscal policy. Let's look at tax policy. All of these tools you need to look at," Tai said on Monday when asked whether reducing tariffs can be a solution taming inflation.

"All tools are on the table."

Tai pointed out that rising prices in the United States a "shocking challenge" and whatever tools are deployed to solve it must take into account medium-term goals and not short-term ones.

The United States is experiencing the highest rate of inflation in over four decades. The latest Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Index, a US inflation indicator closely followed by the Federal Reserve, grew 6.6% in the year to March, keeping to its fastest expansion in four decades with energy increased by nearly 35% and food by 10%.

