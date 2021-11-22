US Considers Releasing Oil From Reserve on Tuesday in Concert With Other Nations - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2021) The United States is preparing to release oil from its Strategic Petroleum Reserve as soon as Tuesday, in concert with other consuming nations after global producers alliance OPEC+ rebuffed their pleas for more output amid surging fuel prices, Bloomberg reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.

The plans still could change, but the US is mulling a release of more than 35 million barrels over time, the report said.

The release from the SPR comes after crude prices hit seven-year highs above $85 per barrel in October as OPEC+ continued to keep about 5 million barrels per day of regular supply away from the market as part of production cuts carried out since 2020 in the aftermath of the COVID-19 crisis which decimated demand for crude.

OPEC+ agreed earlier this year to boost production by 400,000 barrels per day starting in August and has not budged beyond that.

The White House, accusing OPEC+ of dragging its feet despite explosive demand for energy now, announced last week that major consuming countries led by China, India and Japan, were considering joining the US plan to release some of their strategic or emergency crude reserves to cool inflation triggered by runaway pump prices of fuel.

Since then, other consuming countries have more or less confirmed they were on board with the plan, though none have committed to actual numbers. Japan has also said that it needs to ensure that it can comply with the plan without infringing its laws that permit oil reserves to be released only to mitigate short supply, not high prices.