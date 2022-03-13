US Consul General Lahore visits SCCI

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2022 ) :United States Consul General Lahore William Makaneole visited the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI) here on Sunday.

President SCCI Mian Imran Akbar, Senior Vice President (SVP) SCCI Sheikh Zohaib Rafique Sethi and Vice President (VP) SCCI Qasim Malik warmly welcomed the US Consul General.

Speaking on the occasion, the SCCI President said the US was the top trading partner of Pakistan and the business community of Sialkot remained committed to strengthen the existing bilateral-trade relations which in trading figures had a major share in total external-trade of the country.

He proposed that effective coordination should be established between SCCI and US Consulate's economic team to work on the prospects of exchanging trade delegations, exhibitions and finding common grounds for collaboration.

US Consul General Lahore William Makaneole expressed gratitude over the warm welcome and assured his full support and assistance in creating business-to-business linkages to promote bilateral-trade between the US and Pakistan.

Makaneole said that joint efforts would be made to enhance the role of women entrepreneurs in the economic development of Pakistan.

Dr Nouman Idris Butt, Qaisar Iqbal Baryar, Fazal Jilani, Maj (retd) Mansoor, Dr Khurram Anwar Khawaja, Dr Mariam Nouman (President Women Chamberof Commerce & Industry Sialkot and members of the executive committee SCCIalso attended the meeting.