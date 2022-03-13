UrduPoint.com

US Consul General Lahore Visits SCCI

Sumaira FH Published March 13, 2022 | 03:10 PM

US Consul General Lahore visits SCCI

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2022 ) :United States Consul General Lahore William Makaneole visited the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI) here on Sunday.

President SCCI Mian Imran Akbar, Senior Vice President (SVP) SCCI Sheikh Zohaib Rafique Sethi and Vice President (VP) SCCI Qasim Malik warmly welcomed the US Consul General.

Speaking on the occasion, the SCCI President said the US was the top trading partner of Pakistan and the business community of Sialkot remained committed to strengthen the existing bilateral-trade relations which in trading figures had a major share in total external-trade of the country.

He proposed that effective coordination should be established between SCCI and US Consulate's economic team to work on the prospects of exchanging trade delegations, exhibitions and finding common grounds for collaboration.

US Consul General Lahore William Makaneole expressed gratitude over the warm welcome and assured his full support and assistance in creating business-to-business linkages to promote bilateral-trade between the US and Pakistan.

Makaneole said that joint efforts would be made to enhance the role of women entrepreneurs in the economic development of Pakistan.

Dr Nouman Idris Butt, Qaisar Iqbal Baryar, Fazal Jilani, Maj (retd) Mansoor, Dr Khurram Anwar Khawaja, Dr Mariam Nouman (President Women Chamberof Commerce & Industry Sialkot and members of the executive committee SCCIalso attended the meeting.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Business United States Sialkot Chamber Women Sunday Commerce Industry Share Top

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 March 2022

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th March 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th March 2022

6 hours ago
 Govt won't succumb to foreign powers: Asad Umar

Govt won't succumb to foreign powers: Asad Umar

14 hours ago
 Bayern drop more points after draw at Hoffenheim

Bayern drop more points after draw at Hoffenheim

15 hours ago
 'Felt like a century' says Iyer after hitting 92 i ..

'Felt like a century' says Iyer after hitting 92 in pink ball Test

15 hours ago
 No confidence motion against PM to be failed: PTI ..

No confidence motion against PM to be failed: PTI leader

15 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>