US Consul General visits FF Steel

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) US Consul General, Shante Moore visited FF Steel in Peshawar on Wednesday to reinforce bilateral trade and investment ties between the US and Pakistan.

During his visit, he met with the senior management team, and praised FF Steel's contributions to Pakistan's economy.

FF Steel is one of Pakistan's leading steel manufacturers, known for producing high-quality steel products and investing in research and development.

The visit is expected to further enhance economic cooperation between the two countries, which already have a strong bilateral trade relationship with nearly $2.08 billion in trade in 2023.