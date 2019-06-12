UrduPoint.com
US Consul General Visits Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX)

US Consul General visits Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX)

United States' Consul General to Karachi, JoAnne Wagner on Wednesday visited the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) and opened trading for the day at the exchange by ringing the Gong (bell)

PSX Chairman, Sulaiman Mehdi welcomed the U.S. Consul General and her Consulate team, said a psx press release on Wednesday.

PSX Chairman, Sulaiman Mehdi welcomed the U.S. Consul General and her Consulate team, said a psx press release on Wednesday.

The PSX Chief apprised the U.S. officials of the steps taken by the bourse for the development of Pakistan's capital market.

He said that the foreign institutional portfolio investors held substantial holdings of free float shares of listed companies on PSX.

The U.S. delegation lauded the efforts of PSX in providing a conducive and safe environment for investments not only to the locals and non-resident Pakistanis, but also to foreign investors.

Pakistan and the United States enjoy a long-standing historical andmulti-faceted relationship in areas such as energy, trade, FMCGs, construction, chemicals, transportation, communications, and counter-terrorism.

