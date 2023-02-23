US Consulate team visits SCCI

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :Counselor Section Chief US Consulate Lahore Richard T Phillips visited the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) here on Thursday.

President SCCI Abdul Ghafoor Malik welcomed Richard Phillips and his team.

He said that the visit of Richard Phillips would further enhance relationship between the Sialkot Chamber and the US Consulate Lahore.

"Indeed, the United States is the top trading partner of Pakistan and the business community remains committed to build upon existing bilateral trade relations to support socio-economic development of the country," he added.

Malik mentioned that special favour extended by the US Consulate Lahore to the Sialkot Chamber would help in facilitating and improving business to business relationships.

During the meeting, Richard Phillips listened to issues of the business community and US citizens residing in Sialkot regarding US visa policy.

He briefed the participants regarding visa policy and answer the questions of the participants.

Senior Vice President SCCI Wahub Jahangir and Vice President Amer Majeed Sheikh were alsopresent.