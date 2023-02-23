UrduPoint.com

US Consulate Team Visits SCCI

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 23, 2023 | 03:10 PM

US Consulate team visits SCCI

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :Counselor Section Chief US Consulate Lahore Richard T Phillips visited the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) here on Thursday.

President SCCI Abdul Ghafoor Malik welcomed Richard Phillips and his team.

He said that the visit of Richard Phillips would further enhance relationship between the Sialkot Chamber and the US Consulate Lahore.

"Indeed, the United States is the top trading partner of Pakistan and the business community remains committed to build upon existing bilateral trade relations to support socio-economic development of the country," he added.

Malik mentioned that special favour extended by the US Consulate Lahore to the Sialkot Chamber would help in facilitating and improving business to business relationships.

During the meeting, Richard Phillips listened to issues of the business community and US citizens residing in Sialkot regarding US visa policy.

He briefed the participants regarding visa policy and answer the questions of the participants.

Senior Vice President SCCI Wahub Jahangir and Vice President Amer Majeed Sheikh were alsopresent.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Business Visit United States Sialkot Chamber Visa Commerce Industry Top

Recent Stories

LA Rape case: Weinstein to be sentenced

LA Rape case: Weinstein to be sentenced

7 seconds ago
 ECP has no power to disqualify lawmakers over fals ..

ECP has no power to disqualify lawmakers over false statements of assets: LHC

19 minutes ago
 SC all set to hear today suo motu on delay of elec ..

SC all set to hear today suo motu on delay of elections in Punjab, KPK

1 hour ago
 President approves Finance Supplementary Bill 2023

President approves Finance Supplementary Bill 2023

1 hour ago
 ADNOC Gas announces offer price range and opening ..

ADNOC Gas announces offer price range and opening of subscription period for IPO

4 hours ago
 Zayed Higher Organisation celebrates Kuwait&#039;s ..

Zayed Higher Organisation celebrates Kuwait&#039;s 62nd National Day

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.