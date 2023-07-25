Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 25, 2023 | 10:02 PM

US Consumer Confidence at 2-Year High as Inflation Retreats - Conference Board

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2023) Consumer confidence in the United States hit two-year highs in July as consumers' short-term outlook on income, business and labor market conditions improved amid a retreat in inflation, the Conference Board said on Tuesday.

"Consumer confidence rose in July 2023 to its highest level since July 2021, reflecting pops in both current conditions and expectations," the Conference Board said in a statement. "The proportion of consumers saying recession is 'somewhat' or 'very likely' to occur ticked up in July, contrary to the Expectations Index spiking this month above the threshold of 80."

Nevertheless, recession expectations remain below their recent peak, suggesting that fears of a recession have eased relative to earlier this year, the statement said.

The organization's flagship Consumer Confidence Index increased to 117 this month from 110.1 in June.

Conference Board Chief Economist Dana Peterson said headline confidence appears to have broken out of the sideways trend that prevailed for much of the last year.

"Greater confidence was evident across all age groups, and among both consumers earning incomes less than $50,000 and those making more than $100,000," Peterson said.

"Assessments of the present situation rose in July on brighter views of employment conditions, where the spread between consumers saying jobs are 'plentiful' versus 'hard to get' widened further. This likely reflects upbeat feelings about a labor market that continues to outperform."

Inflation, as measured by the Consumer Price Index, hit a four-decade high of 9.1% per year in June 2022 in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic measures and the trillions of dollars of relief spending.

The Federal Reserve responded by raising interest rates, adding a total of 5% in ten installments to the prior rate of 0.25%.

Inflation subsequently eased, falling to as low as 3% in the Consumer Price Index reading for July. But that is still well above the Fed's long-term target of 2%, with officials at the central bank saying they feared renewed spikes if consumers start spending big again.

The Fed is supposed to decide again on interest rates on July 26, with economists saying there was a high probability the central bank would add another quarter percent to rates.

