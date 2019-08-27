UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Consumer Confidence Dips In August

Sumaira FH 38 seconds ago Tue 27th August 2019 | 09:04 PM

US consumer confidence dips in August

US consumers remained solidly optimistic about the American economy in August despite turmoil in trade relations, as a key confidence measure dipped only slightly after a surge in July, according to a survey released Tuesday

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) :US consumers remained solidly optimistic about the American economy in August despite turmoil in trade relations, as a key confidence measure dipped only slightly after a surge in July, according to a survey released Tuesday.

"Consumer confidence was relatively unchanged in August, following July's increase," said Lynn Franco of The Conference board.

However, consumer expectations dimmed while feelings about the current economic situation rose, according to the survey.

But the cutoff date for the survey was August 16, so it did not capture last week's upheaval in President Donald Trump's trade war with China, which included new rounds of tariffs from both sides, and an angry tweet ordering US companies to leave China.

Although "consumers have remained confident and willing to spend," Franco cautioned that "if the recent escalation in trade and tariff tensions persists, it could potentially dampen consumers' optimism regarding the short-term economic outlook.

" The Consumer Confidence Index eased to 135.1 from 135.8 in July, the highest point of 2019 and more than 10 points higher than June, according to the report.

The present situation index gained seven points, while the expectations measure dropped more than five showing slightly more concern about the future.

And even more consumers believe jobs are plentiful currently. But, looking six months into the future, optimism shows signs of waning, with a slightly smaller share expecting their income will increase while more see fewer jobs available.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

China Trump June July August 2019 From Share Jobs

Recent Stories

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) not ..

9 minutes ago

Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad reviews security ..

41 seconds ago

Brazil's Bolsonaro open to G7 aid if Macron 'withd ..

42 seconds ago

Seminar on Prime Minister's Kamyab Jawan Program h ..

44 seconds ago

Moula Bux Chandio for dumping the politics on garb ..

49 seconds ago

VIS Credit Rating Company assigns IR to FFBL

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.