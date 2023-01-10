US Consumer Credit Up Versus Lower Inflation Expectations, Poses Uncertainty for Fed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2023) US consumer credit was 12% higher than expected in the latest reading by the Federal Reserve even as a survey showed year-ahead inflation expectations hitting 18-month lows, posing uncertainty for the central bank on whether to continue slowing the pace of its rate hikes.

The US November consumer credit outstanding grew by $27.96 billion versus expectations for a growth of $25 billion, the Fed said in its monthly update on the data on Monday.

Concurrently, the New York Fed announced that its survey showed year-ahead inflation expectations had fallen to the lowest since July 2021. Most noteworthy in the survey was the expected household income rise of 4.6%, a record that bucked falling inflation expectations.

"The income number will give the Fed some pause" in its plans to further slow rate hikes, economist Adam Button said on the ForexLive forum.

US interest rates currently stand at a peak of 4.5% after the Fed has added 425 basis points to rates since March. Prior to that, rates peaked at just 0.25% after the central bank slashed them following the global outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020.

While the Fed has started slowing the pace of its rate hikes since last month - opting for 50-basis point increase in December after four jumbo-sized hikes of 75 basis points between June and September - it said it will not stop its monetary tightening until it gets inflation back to desired levels.

A stock market rally on Wall Street stalled on Monday after two Fed officials signaled that interest rates could rise above 5%, casting doubt on traders expecting a peak below that level.

San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly stated that she expects the central bank to raise interest rates to above 5%. Raphael Bostic, her Atlanta counterpart, noted that policymakers should hike above 5% by early in the second quarter and then remain on hold for "a long time."

Investors were also looking forward to Thursday's Consumer Price Index, or CPI, report for December, for a clearer reading on inflation.

The CPI expanded by 7.1% during the year to November, after hitting a four-decade high of 9.1% during the 12 months to June. The drop in inflation came after relentless rate hikes last year by the Fed.

Despite aggressive monetary tightening by the central bank, inflation remains more than three times higher than the 2% per year level preferred by the Fed, which has vowed to bring price pressures back to its target.