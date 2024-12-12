Open Menu

US Consumer Inflation Accelerates For Second Straight Month In November

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 12, 2024 | 06:00 PM

US consumer inflation accelerates for second straight month in November

US consumer inflation ticked up for a second consecutive month in November, driven by food prices and other sectors, according to government data published Wednesday, complicating the Federal Reserve's rate cut deliberations

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) US consumer inflation ticked up for a second consecutive month in November, driven by food prices and other sectors, according to government data published Wednesday, complicating the Federal Reserve's rate cut deliberations.

The consumer price index (CPI) rose to 2.7 percent last month from a year ago, up slightly from 2.6 percent in October, the Labor Department said in a statement.

This was in line with the median forecast of economists surveyed by Dow Jones Newswires and The Wall Street Journal.

"This data really underscores what a game of Whack-A-Mole getting inflation down has been for the Federal Reserve," KPMG chief economist Diane Swonk told AFP.

The November inflation data is "just about good enough," analysts at Evercore ISI wrote in a note to clients, adding it left the Fed on track to cut rates again at its next interest rate decision on December 17 and 18.

On a monthly basis, headline inflation rose 0.3 percent, propped up by housing costs.

Several other indexes also edged higher, including food, energy, medical care and recreation, the Labor Department said.

- 'Fiscal turnaround' -

Among the sharpest year-on-year increases was the cost of eggs, which has surged by 37.5 percent as the US has contended with avian flu.

The back-to-back increases add to the challenges the Fed faces returning inflation to its long-term target of two percent, potentially slowing the pace of rate cuts over the coming months.

The Fed's favored inflation gauge, the PCE price index, which differs slightly from CPI, also rose in October, underscoring the bumpy path back to two percent.

The US central bank recently began dialing back interest rates from a two-decade high, and its benchmark lending rate currently sits at between 4.50 and 4.75 percent, down three quarters of a percentage-point from September.

The financial markets overwhelmingly expect the Fed to make another quarter point cut next week, according to CME Group data.

But some analysts expect the Fed to be more cautious about cutting than markets expect.

"I still thinks its closer than financial markets have it priced in," said Swonk from KPMG.

This will be the last Fed rate decision before President Joe Biden, a Democrat, hands over the White House to incoming Republican Donald Trump.

In a statement, Biden's top economic advisor attempted to paint the inflation data in a more positive light.

"For four months in a row now, inflation has been close to the level right before the pandemic," National Economic Council Director Lael Brainard said, adding the administration would "continue to fight to lower costs for American families."

But Republicans in Congress took a very different view, with Florida Senator Rick Scott criticizing the rise in the cost of living under Biden.

"The Biden-Harris administration will be remembered forever by families for its 20% inflation and economic failures that placed historic financial burdens on folks in every state," he said in a statement.

"It's time for a total fiscal turnaround on the national level," he added.

- Challenges for Trump -

The US labor market has proven to be relatively resilient to high interest rates, despite some recent signs of weakness, with hiring still strong and the unemployment rate remaining low.

At the same time, economic growth has been robust, giving the Fed an excuse to pause rate cuts in the coming months to see how its fight against inflation unfolds, should it wish to.

The US consumer inflation rate slowed for much of this year, falling to 2.4 percent year-on-year in September, before reversing course in recent months.

That could pose a challenge for the incoming Trump administration, which made tackling inflation and the cost of living a top priority on the campaign trail.

A measure of inflation that strips out volatile food and energy costs known as core inflation came in at 3.3 percent in the 12 months to November, and rose by 0.3 percent from October, according to the Labor Department.

This was in line with expectations.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

White House Trump Bank Same Price Florida Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inter Services Intelligenc September October November December Congress Market From Government Top Pace (Pakistan) Limited (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Dow Jones Housing

Recent Stories

Russia dishes out lengthy jail terms over Ukraine ..

Russia dishes out lengthy jail terms over Ukraine charges

8 minutes ago
 Solar scheme CM's flagship program: Punjab Informa ..

Solar scheme CM's flagship program: Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari

25 minutes ago
 Rupee sheds 07 pasia against dollar

Rupee sheds 07 pasia against dollar

11 minutes ago
 SECP hosts second International Islamic Capital Ma ..

SECP hosts second International Islamic Capital Market Conference

11 minutes ago
 SC questions how someone not part of armed forces ..

SC questions how someone not part of armed forces could be tried in military cou ..

59 minutes ago
 European stocks rise after surprise Swiss rate cut

European stocks rise after surprise Swiss rate cut

11 minutes ago
CG COMSTECH congratulates Saudi Arabia on winning ..

CG COMSTECH congratulates Saudi Arabia on winning bid for 2034 FIFA World Cup

11 minutes ago
 Canteen owner bits man's ear over food dispute dur ..

Canteen owner bits man's ear over food dispute during Pushpa 2 screening

1 hour ago
 Islamic finance, capital markets road to macroecon ..

Islamic finance, capital markets road to macroeconomic stability: Federal Minist ..

11 minutes ago
 MOL celebrates 25 years of success in Pakistan

MOL celebrates 25 years of success in Pakistan

6 minutes ago
 ATC indicts Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Yasmeen Rashid i ..

ATC indicts Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Yasmeen Rashid in Shadman arson, riots case

2 hours ago
 MDCAT 2024: 15 individuals booked over charges of ..

MDCAT 2024: 15 individuals booked over charges of leaking paper on social media

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business