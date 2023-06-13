UrduPoint.com

US Consumer Inflation Eases For 11th Straight Month

Muhammad Irfan Published June 13, 2023 | 08:38 PM

Consumer inflation in the United States cooled for an 11th straight month on an annual basis in May, the Labor Department said Tuesday, in an encouraging sign for policymakers

Federal Reserve officials are set to begin a two-day policy meeting on Tuesday and the latest figures could allow room for a pause in interest rate hikes at the end of their gathering.

While the US central bank has lifted the benchmark lending rate 10 times in a row since early last year to rein in inflation, it is widely anticipated to hold off this week on signs of cooling in the world's biggest economy.

Government figures released Tuesday show that the consumer price index (CPI), a key gauge of inflation, jumped 4.0 percent from a year ago in May, in line with analyst expectations and down from 4.9 percent in April.

This brings it to the lowest level in around two years, and less than half the peak rate of 9.1 percent in mid-2022.

"Today's report is good news for hard working families," President Joe Biden said in a statement. "It shows continued progress tackling inflation at the same time that unemployment remains at historic lows."

