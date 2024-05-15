US Consumer Inflation Eases Slightly In April, In Good News For Biden
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 15, 2024 | 06:59 PM
US consumer inflation eased slightly last month, according to US government data published Wednesday, a positive sign for President Joe Biden ahead of November's election
Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) US consumer inflation eased slightly last month, according to US government data published Wednesday, a positive sign for President Joe Biden ahead of November's election.
The data supports the Biden administration's messaging that the US economy has turned a corner, as it looks to quell consumers' concerns about the impact of rising prices going into the likely rematch against former president Donald Trump.
The annual consumer price index (CPI) came in at 3.4 percent in April, down 0.1 percentage point from March, the Labor Department said in a statement.
This was in line with the median forecast of economists surveyed by Dow Jones Newswires and The Wall Street Journal.
Monthly inflation came in at 0.3 percent, slightly below expectations.
"Overall, price pressures remain elevated but are moving in the right direction," High Frequency Economics (HFE) chief US economist Rubeela Farooqi wrote in a note to clients.
As well as being good news for the Biden administration, the CPI data also helps the US Federal Reserve, which has hiked interest rates to their highest level for 23 years in a bid to bring inflation back down firmly to its long-term target of two percent.
"We think the data support the case for a patient approach on policy decisions from the Fed going forward although the base case remains one of lower rates this year," Farooqi from HFE said.
It marks the first month of slowing annual data since January, although both the annual and monthly figures remain too high -- with some indexes actually increasing.
"The index for shelter rose in April, as did the index for gasoline," the Labor Department said in a statement.
"Combined, these two indexes contributed over seventy percent of the monthly increase in the index for all items," it added.
The gasoline index jumped by 2.8 percent from a month earlier, while shelter prices increased by 0.4 percent.
In more good news for US consumers, a widely-watched inflation measure excluding volatile food and energy prices also eased last month, rising at an annual rate of 3.6 percent, down from 3.8 percent in March.
This marked its lowest annual rate since April 2021, according to Labor Department data, and suggests the overall inflationary picture is moving firmly in the right direction.
The so-called "core" inflation index rose 0.3 percent in April from a month earlier, according to the Labor Department, also slightly lower than in March.
Recent Stories
Pakistan team grabs bronze medal in Asian Taekwondo C'ship
Pakistan conducts successful training launch of Fatah-II Guided Rocket System
PM Shehbaz Sharif committed to building country’s climate resilience: Romina
Two production units fined Rs 125,000
Quality of Life Program Head discusses investment opportunities in Italy
Kuwaiti govt sworn in
Regional Police Officer Rawalpindi visited Attock, attended the martyrs' memoria ..
Stocks waver before US inflation but London hits record
5.3-magnitude quake hits Tonga Islands
Remarkable collection of letters, documents, and photographs displayed at PNCA
SIU arrests four drug smugglers, seizes large quantity of hashish in major opera ..
Chilam Josh festival: A voyage of centuries old tradition attracts tourists in d ..
More Stories From Business
-
Two production units fined Rs 125,0002 minutes ago
-
Stocks waver before US inflation but London hits record2 minutes ago
-
Saudi Transport Minister visits Muuga Harbour in Estonia4 seconds ago
-
ICCI President inaugurates water filtration plant at G-11 Markaz37 minutes ago
-
78.97 percent cotton cultivation target achieved in Faisalabad division1 hour ago
-
PSX stays bullish, gains 132.79 points1 hour ago
-
Medical students must excel in their fields: Dr Javaid Akram2 hours ago
-
Rupee loses 08 paisa against Dollar36 minutes ago
-
Heavy machinery reached for speedy completion of Abdullahpur-Jhumra road flyover2 hours ago
-
KPOGDCL signs PCA with Govt over Petroleum Block3 hours ago
-
Political stability, persistent policies imperative for growth: Ahsan iqbal4 hours ago
-
Child mascots and bun towers: Hong Kong keeps island traditions alive4 hours ago