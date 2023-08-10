Open Menu

US Consumer Inflation Edges Up In July

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 10, 2023 | 08:19 PM

US consumer inflation edges up in July

US consumer inflation inched up in July but held at a moderate level, government data showed on Thursday, as policymakers keep a close eye on price increases while weighing further interest rate hikes

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ) :US consumer inflation inched up in July but held at a moderate level, government data showed on Thursday, as policymakers keep a close eye on price increases while weighing further interest rate hikes.

The consumer price index (CPI), a key inflation gauge, rose 3.2 percent from a year ago last month, rising from June's 3.0 percent pace and breaking a streak of cooling figures.

The Federal Reserve has lifted the US benchmark lending rate rapidly since early last year to ease demand and rein in inflation, with a hike last month bringing rates to the highest level since 2001.

But with the world's biggest economy showing signs of cooling, officials said they would remain data dependent when making further rate decisions -- treading a fine balance between lowering inflation and tipping the economy into a recession.

The CPI held steady in July, rising at the same pace as in June on a month-on-month basis, according to Labor Department data.

"The index for shelter was by far the largest contributor to the monthly all items increase, accounting for over 90 percent of the increase, with the index for motor vehicle insurance also contributing," said the department.

Excluding the volatile food and energy segments, "core" CPI rose 4.7 percent from a year ago.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Fine Vehicle Same Price June July All From Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Burjeel Medical City unveils da Vinci Xi Robot for ..

Burjeel Medical City unveils da Vinci Xi Robot for advanced minimally invasive s ..

3 minutes ago
 Sultan Al Neyadi meets families of UAQ students du ..

Sultan Al Neyadi meets families of UAQ students during &#039;Meeting from Space& ..

48 minutes ago
 12960 criminals arrested during 7 months from Fais ..

12960 criminals arrested during 7 months from Faisalabad

45 minutes ago
 Federal Ombudsman Office resolve complaints within ..

Federal Ombudsman Office resolve complaints within 2 months: Syed Rizwan Ahmed

45 minutes ago
 World Junior Squash Champion Hamza Khan visits Chi ..

World Junior Squash Champion Hamza Khan visits China Window

45 minutes ago
 PM lauds bureaucracy for cooperation, guidance dur ..

PM lauds bureaucracy for cooperation, guidance during 16-month stint

51 minutes ago
Governor Sindh, Kamran Khan Tessori proposes setti ..

Governor Sindh, Kamran Khan Tessori proposes setting up Primary Education Commis ..

51 minutes ago
 Terrorism bid foiled

Terrorism bid foiled

51 minutes ago
 Polio immunization campaign in full swing

Polio immunization campaign in full swing

51 minutes ago
 Traffic police renews commitment to ensure safe ro ..

Traffic police renews commitment to ensure safe road environment in Capital

51 minutes ago
 PSB all-out support for athletes in preparations f ..

PSB all-out support for athletes in preparations for Asian Games

47 minutes ago
 IBCC, One Link partner to revolutionize attestatio ..

IBCC, One Link partner to revolutionize attestation, equivalence fee payment pro ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Business