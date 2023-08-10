US consumer inflation edges up in July

US consumer inflation inched up in July, government data showed Thursday, rebounding slightly for the first time in around a year and weighing on policymakers as they mull further interest rate hikes

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ) :US consumer inflation inched up in July, government data showed Thursday, rebounding slightly for the first time in around a year and weighing on policymakers as they mull further interest rate hikes.

The consumer price index (CPI), a key inflation gauge, rose 3.2 percent from a year ago last month, according to the Labor Department -- slightly up from June's 3.0 percent pace and breaking a streak of cooling figures.

The latest CPI number remains moderate compared with last year's figures, as the Federal Reserve's rapid interest rate hikes bite. Last month, the Fed raised rates to the highest level since 2001.

But with the world's biggest economy showing signs of cooling, officials said they would remain data dependent when making further rate decisions -- amid growing hope that their policy moves will lower inflation while avoiding a major recession.

"Today's report shows that our economy remains strong," President Joe Biden said in a statement.

"Annual inflation has fallen by around two thirds since last summer, and inflation outside of food and energy has fallen to its lowest level in any three-month period since September 2021," he added.

The CPI held steady in July on a month-on-month basis, rising the same pace as in June, according to Labor Department data.

"The index for shelter was by far the largest contributor to the monthly all items increase, accounting for over 90 percent of the increase, with the index for motor vehicle insurance also contributing," the department said.

Energy prices ticked up just 0.1 percent from June to July, while food prices rose 0.2 percent.

Excluding the volatile food and energy segments, "core" CPI rose 4.7 percent from a year ago -- its slowest pace since October 2021.