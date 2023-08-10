Open Menu

US Consumer Inflation Edges Up In July

Muhammad Irfan Published August 10, 2023 | 11:13 PM

US consumer inflation edges up in July

US consumer inflation inched up in July, government data showed Thursday, rebounding slightly for the first time in around a year and weighing on policymakers as they mull further interest rate hikes

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ) :US consumer inflation inched up in July, government data showed Thursday, rebounding slightly for the first time in around a year and weighing on policymakers as they mull further interest rate hikes.

The consumer price index (CPI), a key inflation gauge, rose 3.2 percent from a year ago last month, according to the Labor Department -- slightly up from June's 3.0 percent pace and breaking a streak of cooling figures.

The latest CPI number remains moderate compared with last year's figures, as the Federal Reserve's rapid interest rate hikes bite. Last month, the Fed raised rates to the highest level since 2001.

But with the world's biggest economy showing signs of cooling, officials said they would remain data dependent when making further rate decisions -- amid growing hope that their policy moves will lower inflation while avoiding a major recession.

"Today's report shows that our economy remains strong," President Joe Biden said in a statement.

"Annual inflation has fallen by around two thirds since last summer, and inflation outside of food and energy has fallen to its lowest level in any three-month period since September 2021," he added.

The CPI held steady in July on a month-on-month basis, rising the same pace as in June, according to Labor Department data.

"The index for shelter was by far the largest contributor to the monthly all items increase, accounting for over 90 percent of the increase, with the index for motor vehicle insurance also contributing," the department said.

Energy prices ticked up just 0.1 percent from June to July, while food prices rose 0.2 percent.

Excluding the volatile food and energy segments, "core" CPI rose 4.7 percent from a year ago -- its slowest pace since October 2021.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Vehicle Same Price June July September October All From Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Ukraine urges evacuations as Russia claims gains

Ukraine urges evacuations as Russia claims gains

4 minutes ago
 Canadian HC calls on Governor Punjab Muhammad Bali ..

Canadian HC calls on Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman

4 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Armenian counterpart discuss b ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Armenian counterpart discuss bilateral relations

17 minutes ago
 Ecuador under state of emergency after presidentia ..

Ecuador under state of emergency after presidential candidate shot

4 minutes ago
 Canadian HC calls on Governor Punjab

Canadian HC calls on Governor Punjab

19 minutes ago
 C.African president says 'not against France' desp ..

C.African president says 'not against France' despite tensions

6 minutes ago
UN Secretary-General Antnio Guterres voices concer ..

UN Secretary-General Antnio Guterres voices concern about health, safety of Nige ..

6 minutes ago
 Police Welfare Hospital Qila Gujjar Singh made ful ..

Police Welfare Hospital Qila Gujjar Singh made fully functional

6 minutes ago
 Balochistan CM gives approval of ownership rights ..

Balochistan CM gives approval of ownership rights to DMJ Town residents

6 minutes ago
 Biden declares Hawaii fires a 'major' disaster, un ..

Biden declares Hawaii fires a 'major' disaster, unblocks federal aid

6 minutes ago
 Qadir terms NA dissolution major step towards stre ..

Qadir terms NA dissolution major step towards strengthening democracy

5 minutes ago
 du achieves major milestone in next-generation 5G ..

Du achieves major milestone in next-generation 5G technology implementation

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Business