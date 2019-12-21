UrduPoint.com
US Consumer Inflation Expectations Hit Record Low - Survey

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 21st December 2019 | 12:03 AM

US consumers expect inflation to rise at its slowest rate in four decades, a University of Michigan survey revealed on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2019) US consumers expect inflation to rise at its slowest rate in four decades, a University of Michigan survey revealed on Friday.

"For the year-ahead, an annual inflation rate of 2.3% was expected, the lowest since 2.2% was recorded twice, in December 2016 and September 2010 prior to the Great Recession's lows," the university said in a press release accompanying the survey . "Over the next five years, consumers expected an annual inflation rate of just 2.2% in December 2019, the lowest level since this question was first introduced in the late 1970s."

University of Michigan consumer surveys are key indicators for the US economy, and these latest figures highlight the Federal Reserve's challenge in keeping interest rates at an even keel.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jay Powell said last week he preferred to see a persistent rise in inflation before the central bank hikes rates again.

Federal Reserve policymakers have consistently said they believe that inflation expectations will be a leading driver of actual inflation. Actual price gains have persistently come in below the 2 percent target set by the US central bank since 2012.

The Federal Reserve left US interest rates unchanged in November after three back-to-back cuts of a quarter percentage point each time between July and October.

