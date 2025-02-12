Open Menu

US Consumer Inflation Unexpectedly Accelerated To 3.0% In January: Govt

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 12, 2025 | 11:45 PM

US consumer inflation unexpectedly accelerated to 3.0% in January: govt

US consumer inflation unexpectedly accelerated last month, according to government data published Wednesday, adding to pressure on the Federal Reserve to continue its rate cut pause

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) US consumer inflation unexpectedly accelerated last month, according to government data published Wednesday, adding to pressure on the Federal Reserve to continue its rate cut pause.

The consumer price index (CPI) edged up to 3.0 percent in January from a year ago, rising slightly from 2.9 percent in December, the Labor Department said in a statement.

This was slightly above the median forecast of 2.8 percent predicted by economists surveyed by Dow Jones Newswires and The Wall Street Journal.

The data will likely fuel calls for the Fed -- the independent US central bank -- to hold its key lending rate at between 4.

25 and 4.50 percent as it waits for prices to ease.

The Fed has a long-term inflation target of two percent, measured against a different inflation gauge, and aims to hit it primarily by raising and lowering short-term interest rates.

These actions influence the cost of borrowing for consumers and businesses alike.

Another worrying data point for the Fed in the data published Wednesday was the slight uptick to annual inflation excluding volatile food and energy costs, which also accelerated slightly to 3.3 percent.

On a monthly basis, inflation increased by 0.5 percent in January, and by 0.3 percent excluding food and energy.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

US stocks fall as inflation unexpectedly heats up

US stocks fall as inflation unexpectedly heats up

1 minute ago
 'We reject exclusion, quotas; formation of new gov ..

'We reject exclusion, quotas; formation of new government will be based on compe ..

17 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 'Bait Elowal' in Heart o ..

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 'Bait Elowal' in Heart of Sharjah

17 minutes ago
 Mirpurkhas Division cracks down on road accidents, ..

Mirpurkhas Division cracks down on road accidents, Commissioner vows to enforce ..

17 minutes ago
 President, PM congratulate nation on Pakistan cric ..

President, PM congratulate nation on Pakistan cricket team’s victory over Sout ..

15 minutes ago
 Shab-e-Baraat to be observed in Hyderabad on Thurs ..

Shab-e-Baraat to be observed in Hyderabad on Thursday

17 minutes ago
Pilot phase for opening bank accounts for deservin ..

Pilot phase for opening bank accounts for deserving women to launch soon: BISP C ..

15 minutes ago
 Managing Director of Nigerian Airports Authority p ..

Managing Director of Nigerian Airports Authority praises ICAO seminar discussion ..

32 minutes ago
 Rainfall expected tomorrow in UAE

Rainfall expected tomorrow in UAE

32 minutes ago
 Dubai Culture launches International Art Fairs Gra ..

Dubai Culture launches International Art Fairs Grant to offer financial support ..

32 minutes ago
 UAEU conducts research studies to develop green th ..

UAEU conducts research studies to develop green thermal insulators from palm was ..

32 minutes ago
 Online discussion on Sindhi Language teaching held ..

Online discussion on Sindhi Language teaching held in Sindhi Language Authority

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Business