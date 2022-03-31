UrduPoint.com

US Consumer Inflation Up 6.4% In Year To February From 6% In January - Commerce Dept.

Muhammad Irfan Published March 31, 2022 | 06:33 PM

US Consumer Inflation Up 6.4% in Year to February From 6% in January - Commerce Dept.

The Personal Consumption Expenditure Index, a US inflation indicator closely followed by the Federal Reserve, grew 6.4% in the year to February, keeping to its fastest expansion in four decades, data from the Commerce Department showed on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2022) The Personal Consumption Expenditure Index, a US inflation indicator closely followed by the Federal Reserve, grew 6.4% in the year to February, keeping to its fastest expansion in four decades, data from the Commerce Department showed on Thursday.

The PCE Index had risen by a revised 6% in the 12 months to January after a 5.8% growth in the year to December. All three readings indicated the fastest growth since 1982.

