US Consumer Price Growth Slows to 6% in Year to February, Smallest Advance in 17 Months

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2023) US consumer prices rose by 6% in the 12 months to February, according to Labor Department data on Tuesday that marked the slowest inflationary growth since September 2021 and signaled that the Federal Reserve's battle against price growth was working.

The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers, known in short as the CPI, also grew by a smaller 0.4% last month after a 0.5% expansion in January. Core month-on-month CPI, which strips out volatile food and energy prices, was up 5.5% in February from a 5.6% growth in January.