US Consumer Prices Grew 5.3% In Year To August - Labor Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2021) The US Consumer price Index (CPI), a measure of inflation, grew by 5.3% over a one-year period in August, the Labor Department announced on Tuesday.

"Over the last 12 months, the all items index increased 5.3 percent before seasonal adjustment," the Bureau of Labor Statistics, a division of the Labor Department said in a statement. In the year to July, the reading for the CPI was 5.4%.