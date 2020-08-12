UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Consumer Prices Jump In July, Pushed By Autos

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 15 seconds ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 08:49 PM

US consumer prices jump in July, pushed by autos

US inflation is picking up pace as consumer prices jumped 0.6 percent again in July, mirroring the June increase, and driven up by new and used car prices, government data showed Wednesday

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :US inflation is picking up pace as consumer prices jumped 0.6 percent again in July, mirroring the June increase, and driven up by new and used car prices, government data showed Wednesday.

After plunging in the first two months of the coronavirus pandemic, the consumer price index (CPI) has roared back, posting a gain that was double what economists had been expecting, the Labor Department reported.

Falling oil prices had been keeping a lid on the overall price gains, but the energy index rose 2.5 percent last month, according to the report.

Food prices however continue to decline, falling 0.4 percent compared to June.

Excluding the volatile food and energy components, the "core" CPI gained 0.6 percent in July -- the biggest increase in this closely-watched measure since January 1991.

Overall inflation gained 1.0 percent over the past 12 months, with so-called "core" inflation up 1.6 percent -- still far below the Federal Reserve's 2.

0 percent target.

With businesses reopening after months of COVID-19 shutdowns, the world's largest economy seems to have avoided a spiral of falling prices, which would deter investment and potentially slow the recovery.

"Consumer prices continue to rebound from the pandemic shock, but there's still a long way to go to a full recovery," said Oren Klachkin of Oxford Economics.

Klachkin noted that the Fed's 2.0 percent inflation goal will remain elusive "until a vaccine or therapeutic is found and virus fear has faded." New vehicle prices rose 0.8 percent in July and new cars jumped 2.3 percent in the month, according to the data.

Rent rose just 0.2 percent, and medical services were up 0.5 percent -- the same increase posted in June -- while airline fares increased 5.4 percent.

Meat, poultry and fish prices plunged 2.8 percent, while dairy products dropped 0.8 percent, but food in restaurants rose 0.5 percent.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Oil Vehicle Car Same Oxford Price January June July From Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Samba Financial Group chooses Dubai International ..

50 minutes ago

Taiwan Applauds US Action on Hong Kong, Urges Coun ..

12 seconds ago

Islamabad High Court summons DC, CDA in housing sc ..

14 seconds ago

Customs recovers 20 ton betel nuts from LPG bowser ..

17 seconds ago

Health ministry conducts further 72,630 COVID-19 t ..

1 hour ago

More than 0.7 million children to be vaccinated po ..

19 seconds ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.