US Consumer Prices Overshoot Estimates Again in Sept, Toughening Inflation Fight

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2022) US consumer prices rose by 0.4% in September, growing double to economists' estimates and four times higher than in August, according to Labor Department data on Thursday that suggested a toughening inflation fight for the Federal Reserve.

Economists polled by US media had forecast the Consumer price Index, or CPI, to grow by just 0.2% last month versus the August rate of 0.1%.

The Labor Department, however, said for the year, the CPI contracted modestly during the 12 months to September, growing by 8.2% from 8.3% during the year to August. The Fed has struggled to contain inflation for more than a year, with the annual CPI remaining not too far from a 40-year peak of 9.1% in June.