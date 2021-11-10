US consumer prices rose 6.2% over 12 months to October: govt

(@FahadShabbir)

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :US consumer prices surged again in October with a 6.2 percent increase compared to the same month last year, as costs rose for a range of items, the government said Wednesday.

The annual jump in the consumer price index (CPI) was the largest since November 1990 and driven by increases in gasoline, automobile and food prices, according to the Labor Department data.

CPI spiked 0.9 percent compared to September, more than double the increase in the prior month.