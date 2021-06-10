US Consumer Prices Up 5% On The Year In May, Highest Inflation Since 2008 - Labor Dept

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2021) The US Consumer price Index, a measure of inflation, grew by 5.0 percent over a one-year period in May for its largest increase in almost 13 years, the Labor Department announced on Thursday.

"Over the last 12 months, the all-items index increased 5.0 percent before seasonal adjustment," the department said, breaking down the data. "This was the largest 12-month increase since a 5.4-percent increase for the period ending August 2008."