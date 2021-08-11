UrduPoint.com

US Consumer Prices Up 5.4% In Year To July - Labor Dept.

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Wed 11th August 2021 | 05:50 PM

US Consumer Prices Up 5.4% in Year to July - Labor Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2021) The US Consumer price Index (CPI), a measure of inflation, grew by 5.4 percent over a one-year period in June, the Labor Department announced on Tuesday.

"In July, the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers rose 0.

5 percent on a seasonally adjusted basis; rising 5.4 percent over the last 12 months, not seasonally adjusted," the department said, breaking down the data.

The CPI was, however, virtually unchanged from June, when it rose by a similar 5.4 percent for its fastest one-year growth in 13 years.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Price June July All From

Recent Stories

PTCL Group gears up to celebrate the 75th Independ ..

PTCL Group gears up to celebrate the 75th Independence Day of Pakistan

27 minutes ago
 Emirates ramps up operations, boosts connectivity ..

Emirates ramps up operations, boosts connectivity across its network as travel r ..

42 minutes ago
 48,318 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

48,318 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in past 24 hours: MoHAP

43 minutes ago
 UAE underscores commitment to protecting global an ..

UAE underscores commitment to protecting global and regional maritime security

58 minutes ago
 Kyrgyzstan set to complete seizure of Canada-run g ..

Kyrgyzstan set to complete seizure of Canada-run gold mine

55 minutes ago
 Youth killed, father injured in Charsadda firing

Youth killed, father injured in Charsadda firing

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.