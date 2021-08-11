US Consumer Prices Up 5.4% in Year to July - Labor Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2021) The US Consumer price Index (CPI), a measure of inflation, grew by 5.4 percent over a one-year period in June, the Labor Department announced on Tuesday.

"In July, the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers rose 0.

5 percent on a seasonally adjusted basis; rising 5.4 percent over the last 12 months, not seasonally adjusted," the department said, breaking down the data.

The CPI was, however, virtually unchanged from June, when it rose by a similar 5.4 percent for its fastest one-year growth in 13 years.