US Consumer Prices Up 5.4% in Year to September, Keeping Pressure on Economy - Labor Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2021) US consumer prices rose by 5.4% in the year to September, Labor Department data showed on Wednesday, as rallying commodity markets from oil to coffee kept up their pressure on the world's largest economy.

The Consumer price Index (CPI) for All Urban Consumers was up 0.4% in September compared with the 0.3% gain in August, the Labor Department said in a report. But the more visible growth in the CPI was on annual basis, with the Labor Department saying that "over the last 12 months, the all items index increased 5.4 percent before seasonal adjustment".

The United States and other developed economies are under pressure as bottlenecks in their transportation and other logistical infrastructure caused by unemployment and inactivity during the height of the COVID-19 outbreak result in higher costs now for moving goods through supply chains.

Economists polled by US media had expected a year-on-year CPI growth of 5.3% for September, mainly due to pressure on wages from an economy struggling to keep costs down.

"The surprise in the September CPI report was in wages, which rose 0.8% in the month in a sharp acceleration from the 0.3% climb a month earlier," economist Adam Button said in a post on ForexLive. "The gain today tracks to a +10% annualized rate and would be a key ingredient in a potential wage-price spiral. The caveat is that low-wage job declines in the latest wave of the pandemic may have skewed the data."

On Tuesday, the International Monetary Fund cut its outlook for 2021 world growth to 5.9% from a previous forecast of 6%, saying the momentum for the global economy has weakened while uncertainty has increased. The IMF is also concerned that surging commodity prices will force central banks into tightening cycles that could trigger selloffs in global equities.

Oil prices at seven-year highs of above $80 per barrel is pushing central banks to consider raising interest rates quicker than they had previously planned, though the US Federal Reserve is sticking for now to its timeline of beyond 2022 for this.