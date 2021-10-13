UrduPoint.com

US Consumer Prices Up 5.4% In Year To September, Keeping Pressure On Economy - Labor Dept.

Muhammad Irfan 38 seconds ago Wed 13th October 2021 | 08:52 PM

US Consumer Prices Up 5.4% in Year to September, Keeping Pressure on Economy - Labor Dept.

US consumer prices rose by 5.4% in the year to September, Labor Department data showed on Wednesday, as rallying commodity markets from oil to coffee kept up their pressure on the world's largest economy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2021) US consumer prices rose by 5.4% in the year to September, Labor Department data showed on Wednesday, as rallying commodity markets from oil to coffee kept up their pressure on the world's largest economy.

The Consumer price Index (CPI) for All Urban Consumers was up 0.4% in September compared with the 0.3% gain in August, the Labor Department said in a report. But the more visible growth in the CPI was on annual basis, with the Labor Department saying that "over the last 12 months, the all items index increased 5.4 percent before seasonal adjustment".

The United States and other developed economies are under pressure as bottlenecks in their transportation and other logistical infrastructure caused by unemployment and inactivity during the height of the COVID-19 outbreak result in higher costs now for moving goods through supply chains.

Economists polled by US media had expected a year-on-year CPI growth of 5.3% for September, mainly due to pressure on wages from an economy struggling to keep costs down.

"The surprise in the September CPI report was in wages, which rose 0.8% in the month in a sharp acceleration from the 0.3% climb a month earlier," economist Adam Button said in a post on ForexLive. "The gain today tracks to a +10% annualized rate and would be a key ingredient in a potential wage-price spiral. The caveat is that low-wage job declines in the latest wave of the pandemic may have skewed the data."

On Tuesday, the International Monetary Fund cut its outlook for 2021 world growth to 5.9% from a previous forecast of 6%, saying the momentum for the global economy has weakened while uncertainty has increased. The IMF is also concerned that surging commodity prices will force central banks into tightening cycles that could trigger selloffs in global equities.

Oil prices at seven-year highs of above $80 per barrel is pushing central banks to consider raising interest rates quicker than they had previously planned, though the US Federal Reserve is sticking for now to its timeline of beyond 2022 for this.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

IMF World Oil Job Price United States May August September Market Post Media All From

Recent Stories

SIBF attracts more than 1,566 publishing houses, h ..

SIBF attracts more than 1,566 publishing houses, hosts Nobel, booker laureates

8 minutes ago
 General Budget for 2022-2026 underscores governmen ..

General Budget for 2022-2026 underscores government&#039;s commitment to achieve ..

23 minutes ago
 Team Abu Dhabi primed for tense climax to F2 champ ..

Team Abu Dhabi primed for tense climax to F2 championship season in Portugal

38 minutes ago
 Spanish National Day celebrations held at Expo 202 ..

Spanish National Day celebrations held at Expo 2020 Dubai

38 minutes ago
 Dubai Sports Excellence Awards ceremony to take pl ..

Dubai Sports Excellence Awards ceremony to take place on Thursday

38 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Iran have direct stake in peace, stabili ..

Pakistan, Iran have direct stake in peace, stability in Afghanistan: Prime Minis ..

41 seconds ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.