UrduPoint.com

US Consumer Prices Up 5.7% In Year To November, Fastest Gain In 39 Years - Commerce Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 08:44 PM

US Consumer Prices Up 5.7% in Year to November, Fastest Gain in 39 Years - Commerce Dept.

US consumer prices grew by 5.7% in the year to November, data from the Commerce Department showed Thursday as wages and other costs continued to soar in an economy expanding aggressively from the coronavirus pandemic

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2021) US consumer prices grew by 5.7% in the year to November, data from the Commerce Department showed Thursday as wages and other costs continued to soar in an economy expanding aggressively from the coronavirus pandemic.

Historical data from the department showed it was the largest annual growth in the index in 39 years.

"The PCE (or Personal Consumption Expenditures) price index for November increased 5.7 percent from one year ago, reflecting increases in both goods and services ... Excluding food and energy, the PCE price index for November increased 4.7 percent from one year ago," the statement said.

The rise in PCE matched the general inflation trend set so far by the Consumer Price Index, a broader inflation gauge which also grew by its fastest pace in almost four decades in November.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Price November Commerce From Pace (Pakistan) Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

EHS organises 7th Regional Conference on Best Prac ..

EHS organises 7th Regional Conference on Best Practices in quality and patient s ..

47 minutes ago
 UAE Innovates 2022 to enrich culture of creativity ..

UAE Innovates 2022 to enrich culture of creativity within UAE Government

1 hour ago
 Manchester City’s owners are behind its success: ..

Manchester City’s owners are behind its success: Pablo Zabaleta

2 hours ago
 Three-day capacity building training of farmers fr ..

Three-day capacity building training of farmers from merged distts concludes at ..

3 minutes ago
 ITP accelerates crackdown against tinted glasses, ..

ITP accelerates crackdown against tinted glasses, fancy number plates vehicles

3 minutes ago
 Parliamentarians discuss development projects with ..

Parliamentarians discuss development projects with Punjab Chief Minister

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.