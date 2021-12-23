US Consumer Prices Up 5.7% in Year to November, Fastest Gain in 39 Years - Commerce Dept.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

US consumer prices grew by 5.7% in the year to November, data from the Commerce Department showed Thursday as wages and other costs continued to soar in an economy expanding aggressively from the coronavirus pandemic

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2021) US consumer prices grew by 5.7% in the year to November, data from the Commerce Department showed Thursday as wages and other costs continued to soar in an economy expanding aggressively from the coronavirus pandemic.

Historical data from the department showed it was the largest annual growth in the index in 39 years.

"The PCE (or Personal Consumption Expenditures) price index for November increased 5.7 percent from one year ago, reflecting increases in both goods and services ... Excluding food and energy, the PCE price index for November increased 4.7 percent from one year ago," the statement said.

The rise in PCE matched the general inflation trend set so far by the Consumer Price Index, a broader inflation gauge which also grew by its fastest pace in almost four decades in November.