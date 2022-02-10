US Consumer Prices Up 7.5% in Year to January in Biggest Jump in 40 Years - Labor Dept.

US consumer prices were up 7.5% in the year to January, indicating the fastest inflationary growth in four decades, the Labor Department announced on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2022) US consumer prices were up 7.5% in the year to January, indicating the fastest inflationary growth in four decades, the Labor Department announced on Thursday.

"The all items index rose 7.5 percent for the 12 months ending January, the largest 12-month increase since the period ending February 1982," the department said in a news release, referring to the Consumer price Index for All Urban Consumers.