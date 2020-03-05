UrduPoint.com
US Consumer Spending, Manufacturing Rose Before Virus Disruptions Worsened - Fed

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 03:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2020) US consumer spending and manufacturing rose in the weeks before the worsening of supply chain disruptions from the coronavirus outbreak, the Federal Reserve (Fed) said in its Beige Book report.

"Consumer spending generally picked up, but growth was uneven across the nation, including mixed reports of auto sales," the report said on Tuesday. "Manufacturing activity expanded in most parts of the country; however, some supply chain delays were reported as a result of the coronavirus and several districts said that producers feared further disruptions in the coming weeks.

"

The Fed said there were indications that the coronavirus was negatively impacting travel and tourism in the United States in the weeks leading up to February 24, the deadline for the Beige Book report, which contains economic surveys from 12 district banks.

"Outlooks for the near-term were mostly for modest growth with the coronavirus," the report said.

The report also said oil and gas prices had decreased by then across the United States as global oil prices sank as a result of weak demand from China where travel and industrial activity were severely disrupted by the outbreak.

